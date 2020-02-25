GAA
CONFIRMED: Date and venue for Laois U-20s Leinster football final with Dublin
The EirGrid Leinster U-20 Football Championship final between Laois and Dublin has been fixed for Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow on Friday, 6th March.
In what will be a repeat of the 2019 decider, Laois and Dublin will face off on Friday week at the Carlow venue at 7.30pm.
Eddie Kinsella's Laois side successfully manoeuvered a hectic week which saw them force extra-time in last Monday's quarter-final against Westmeath before eventually advancing 4-3 on penalties, and they were back out four days later when they got the better of a fancied Kildare side in horrible conditions to book their place in the final.
Tom Gray's Dublin finished with 10 points to spare over Longford in their quarter-final, and they went a step further against Meath in Saturday's semi-final to finish 13 points clear.
The @EirGrid U20 Leinster Football Final takes place on Friday 6th March at Netwatch Cullen Park Carlow #laoisabu2020 pic.twitter.com/Gf36yzfzB6— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) February 25, 2020
