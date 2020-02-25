Portlaoise CBS edged out by Coláiste Choilm in South Leinster semi-final

Colaiste Choilm advanced to the South Leinster final at the expense of Portlaoise CBS with a hard-earned win in inclement weather conditions at the LOETB Centre of Excellence on Tuesday afternoon.

Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore 1-4

Portlaoise CBS 0-4

South Leinster Senior Football Championship ‘B’ Semi-Final

A late change of venue saw the game switched from Offaly's Faithful Fields to the Laois GAA CoE, and the teams braved intermittent snow and a razorlike wind for the duration.

With the elements as such, it was as much about which side could adapt faster and the visitors coped that bit better to edge their Portlaoise CBS counterparts in a game where scores were few and far between.

Sean Courtney’s goal sent the Tullamore school in 1-1 to 0-1 ahead after the opening thirty minutes of football and, despite Portlaoise battling back to get on level terms by the 40th minute, they finished the stronger to rattle off the final three points of the game and advance to the decider.

It took until the tenth minute for the opening score to arrive, and it fell Colaiste Choilm’s way. A long-ball into the Portlaoise square caused confusion and the loose ball was booted to the net by Courtney to get his side off to a dream start.

Two minutes later, Colaiste Choilm pushed their lead out to four when Cormac Egan dissected the uprights with a well-taken score.

Still scoreless, Portlaoise CBS weren’t without their own chances to post to the board and by the time they registered their only score of the half in the 20th minute - through Ben Brennan - they had already kicked five wides as they struggled to execute in the final third of the field.

The sides headed for the warmth of the dressing rooms with just three scores on the board, on a scoreline of 1-1 to 0-1, with Colaiste Choilm narrowly leading.

Portlaoise CBS dominated the fifteen minutes after the restart and quickly got back on level terms. Ben Brennan’s second of the day from a free set the ball rolling four minutes into the half and points from Darragh Carolan and Laois U-20 attacker Damon Larkin tied it up by the 40-minute mark.

When it boiled down to it, Colaiste Choilm and Jack Bryant came to the fore. Ten minutes from the end he sent over a close-range free to edge them back into the lead and clipped over his second five minutes later to double their lead.

Goalscorer Sean Courtney converted a free in the final minutes and though Portlaoise would throw the kitchen sink at the Tullamore defence in search of an equalising goal, Colaiste Choilm held out for a deserved victory.

PORTLAOISE CBS

Scorers: Ben Brennan 0-2 (0-1 free), Darragh Carolan and Damon Larkin 0-1 each.

Team: Michael O’Connell (Portlaoise); Simon Fingleton (Park-Ratheniska), Niall Carey (Portlaoise), Josh Mulhall (Park-Ratheniska); Kevin Swayne (Portlaoise), Eddie Critchley (Portlaoise), Brian Fingleton (Park-Ratheniska); Damon Larkin (Portlaoise), Eamonn Delaney (Stradbally); Ben Brennan (Portlaoise), Darragh Carolan (Stradbally), James Connolly (Park-Ratheniska); Conor Goode (Stradbally), Cormac Dunne (Portlaoise), Paddy Hosey (Emo). Subs: Brian Smith (Portlaoise) for Dunne (28 mins), Liam Og Brennan (Portlaoise) for Connolly (50 mins), Conor Booth (The Heath) for Carey (57 mins), Will Reilly (Ballyfin) for Delaney (59 mins).

COLAISTE CHOILM, TULLAMORE

Scorers: Sean Courtney 1-1 (0-1 free), Jack Bryant 0-2 (0-1 free), Cormac Egan 0-1.

Team: Anthony Lambe; Michael Feeney, Aaron Flanagan, Diarmaid Walsh; John Furlong, Daniel Fox, Jay Sheeran; Josh Evans, Harry Plunkett; Sean Courtney, Cormac Egan, Emmet Curley; Jack Bryant, Luke Egan, Oisin Keenan-Martin. Subs: Sean Briody for Curley (48 mins), Colm Leonard for Fox (51 mins).