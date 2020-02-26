Portlaoise GAA plans facilities upgrade at club grounds

Portlaoise GAA club has begun the process of installing new floodlighting at its grounds on the outskirts of the Laois county town.

The club has invited expressions of interests from suitably qualified contractors who would be interested in the contract providing the sports lighting at pitches in Rathleague.

The club says the project involves the design and build, supply and fit-out, on a turn-key, fixed-price contract basis to one playing pitch and the re-location of existing lighting structures to an adjoining playing pitch.

The club says interested parties must be in a position to comply fully with all of the requirements of the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport’s Sports Capital Programme (SCP) as well as all regulatory and Revenue requirements.

Expressions of interest should be sent to Runaí, Portlaoise GAA Club, C/O Malcolm Nealon, Clonkeen, Portlaoise, Co Laois

The deadline for receipt of expressions of interest is 5pm, Friday, February 28 2020.