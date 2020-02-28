GAA
This weekend's Laois GAA Fixtures
Friday 28 February
Laois Shopping Centre Under 17 Football Roinn B Group A Round 1 (Minor Intercounty Footballers released)
Venue TBC 16:30 Portlaoise B v Park Ratheniska Spink
Saturday 29 February
Allianz Football League Round 5
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 Laois v Kildare
Sunday 01 March
Allianz Hurling League Round 5
MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Laois v Kilkenny
Laois GAA Kelly Cup Quarter Finals (First Named Home Venue – Extra time if necessary)
Crettyard 12:00 Crettyard v Ballylinan
Ballylinan 12:30 St Joseph’s v Ballyroan Abbey
Laois Shopping Centre Under 17 Football Roinn A Round 1 (Minor Intercounty Footballers released)
Portarlington 11:30 Portarlington v Portlaoise GAA
Tony Byrne Park 11:30 St Joseph's v Ballyroan Abbey
Graiguecullen 11:00 Graiguecullen GAA v Emo Courtwood
Laois Shopping Centre Under 17 Football Roinn B Group A Round 1 (Minor Intercounty Footballers released)
Ballylinan 11:00 Ballylinan v Stradbally Parish Gaels
Laois Shopping Centre Under 17 Football Roinn B Group B Round 1 (Minor Intercounty Footballers released)
Ballyfin 11:30 Ballyfin Gaels v Clonaslee St Manmans
Rosenallis 11:30 Rosenallis v Kilcavan The Rock
The Harps 11:30 The Harps v Mountmellick
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on