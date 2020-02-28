GAA

This weekend's Laois GAA Fixtures

Express Sport Reporter

Reporter:

Express Sport Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

This weekend's Laois GAA Fixtures

Friday 28 February

Laois Shopping Centre Under 17 Football Roinn B Group A Round 1 (Minor Intercounty Footballers released)

Venue TBC 16:30 Portlaoise B v Park Ratheniska Spink

 

Saturday 29 February

Allianz Football League Round 5

MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 Laois v Kildare

Sunday 01 March

Allianz Hurling League Round 5

MW Hire O’Moore Park 14:00 Laois v Kilkenny


Laois GAA Kelly Cup Quarter Finals (First Named Home Venue – Extra time if necessary)

Crettyard 12:00 Crettyard v Ballylinan

Ballylinan 12:30 St Joseph’s v Ballyroan Abbey


Laois Shopping Centre Under 17 Football Roinn A Round 1 (Minor Intercounty Footballers released)

Portarlington 11:30 Portarlington v Portlaoise GAA

Tony Byrne Park 11:30 St Joseph's v Ballyroan Abbey

Graiguecullen 11:00 Graiguecullen GAA v Emo Courtwood


Laois Shopping Centre Under 17 Football Roinn B Group A Round 1 (Minor Intercounty Footballers released)

Ballylinan 11:00 Ballylinan v Stradbally Parish Gaels


Laois Shopping Centre Under 17 Football Roinn B Group B Round 1 (Minor Intercounty Footballers released)

Ballyfin 11:30 Ballyfin Gaels v Clonaslee St Manmans

Rosenallis 11:30 Rosenallis v Kilcavan The Rock

The Harps 11:30 The Harps v Mountmellick