GAA: 2020 Laois Club Hurling Championship draws made

The draws have been made for the 2020 Laois club hurling championships.

In Group A of the Laois senior hurling championship, defending champions Rathdowney-Errill will meet Clough-Ballacolla, Abbeyleix and Castletown; while 2019 finalists Borris-Kilcotton, Camross, Rosenallis and Ballinakill complete Group B.

The renamed Premier Intermediate Championship, previously the Senior 'A' Hurling Championship, sees Portlaoise, Ballyfin, Colt-Shanahoe and Slieve Bloom formulate Group A. Beaten finalists in 2018 and 2019, The Harps, are drawn in Group B alongside Camross, Clonaslee and Mountrath.

The full list of draws for all grades can be found below:

Laois Shopping Centre SHC

Group A

Rathdowney-Errill

Clough-Ballacolla

Abbeyleix

Castletown



Group B

Borris-Kilcotton

Camross

Rosenallis

Ballinakill



Laois Shopping Centre Premier IHC

Group A

Portlaoise

Ballyfin

Colt-Shanahoe

Slieve Bloom



Group B

The Harps

Camross

Clonaslee St Manman’s

St Fintan’s Mountrath



Laois Shopping Centre IHC

Group A

Borris-Kilcotton

Park-Ratheniska/Timahoe

Clough-Ballacolla

Mountmellick



Group B

Ballypickas

Trumera

Rathdowney-Errill

Clonad



Laois Shopping Centre JHC ‘A’

Group A

Rathdowney-Errill

Abbeyleix

Colt-Shanahoe

The Harps



Group B

Castletown

Borris-Kilcotton

Portlaoise

Mountrath



Laois Shopping Centre JHC ‘B’

Group A

The Harps

Park-Ratheniska/Timahoe

Kyle

Camross



Group B

Ballinakill

Mountmellick

Portlaoise

Rathdowney-Errill



Laois Shopping Centre JHC ‘C’

Round 1

Castletown v Camross

Ballyfin v Colt-Shanahoe

Trumera v Clough-Ballacolla

Clonaslee v Abbeyleix

Quarter-Final

Castletown or Camross v Borris-Kilcotton

Ballyfin or Colt-Shanahoe v Rosenallis

Trumera or Clough-Ballacolla v Clonad

Clonaslee or Abbeyleix v Ballypickas



Laois Shopping Centre U-20 HC

Group A

Castletown

Borris-Kilcotton

Portlaoise

Camross



Group B

Abbeyleix

The Harps

Raheen Parish Gaels



Group C

Rosenallis

Clough-Ballacolla/Mountrath

Na Fianna



Group D

Rathdowney-Errill

Ballinakill-Ballypickas

Park-Ratheniska/Timahoe