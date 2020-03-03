GAA: 2020 Laois Club Football Championship draws made

The draws have been made for the 2020 Laois club football championships.

Four-in-a-row chasing Portlaoise begin their bid for a 36th Delaney Cup with a repeat of their 2019 opener against Ballylinan, while defeated finalists Killeshin open against Emo. Last season's Intermediate champions and the only senior dual-club, Rosenallis, begin life in the top tier against neighbours Ballyfin.

2019 Intermediate runners-up, Clonaslee, open their campaign against Mountmellick while Crettyard begin life in the Intermediate grade against Timahoe.

The full list of draws for all grades can be found below:

Laois Shopping Centre SFC

Round 1

Arles-Killeen v Graiguecullen

Ballyroan-Abbey v St Joseph’s

Portlaoise v Ballylinan

The Heath v Arles-Kilcruise

Killeshin v Emo

O’Dempsey’s v Courtwood

Stradbally v Portarlington

Rosenallis v Ballyfin

Laois Shopping Centre IFC

Round 1

Portlaoise v O’Dempsey’s

Timahoe v Crettyard

Clonaslee v Mountmellick

Annanough v The Rock

Laois Shopping Centre JFC ‘A’

Group A

Killeshin

Ballylinan

Ballyroan Abbey

Portlaoise



Group B

Errill

Barrowhouse

Camross

St Joseph’s



Group C

Portarlington

Kilcavan

The Heath



Group D

Park-Ratheniska

Castletown

The Harps



Laois Shopping Centre JFC ‘B’

Group A

Graiguecullen

Arles-Kilcruise

Mountmellick

Rosenalls



Group B

The Rock

Timahoe

Stradbally

Emo



Group C

Arles-Killeen

Slieve Bloom

Spink



Laois Shopping Centre JFC ‘C’

Preliminary Round

Annanough v Shanahoe



Round 1

Annanough or Shanahoe v Rathdowney

Mountrath v Borris-in-Ossory

The Heath v Colt

Killeshin v Ballyroan Abbey

Park-Ratheniska v St Joseph’s

Kilcotton v Ballyfin

O’Dempsey’s v Kilcavan

Courtwood v Clonaslee



Laois Shopping Centre U-20 ‘A’ FC



Group A

Sarsfields

The Heath

St Joseph’s

Courtwood-Emo

Portlaoise



Group B

Stradbally Parish Gaels

Graiguecullen

O’Dempsey’s

Portarlington

Ballyroan Abbey



Laois Shopping Centre U-20 ‘B’ FC



Group A

The Harps

Rosenallis

Ballylinan

Na Fianna



Group B

Killeshin

Clonaslee

Park-Ratheniska/Spink