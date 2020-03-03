GAA
GAA: 2020 Laois Club Football Championship draws made
The draws have been made for the 2020 Laois club football championships.
Four-in-a-row chasing Portlaoise begin their bid for a 36th Delaney Cup with a repeat of their 2019 opener against Ballylinan, while defeated finalists Killeshin open against Emo. Last season's Intermediate champions and the only senior dual-club, Rosenallis, begin life in the top tier against neighbours Ballyfin.
2019 Intermediate runners-up, Clonaslee, open their campaign against Mountmellick while Crettyard begin life in the Intermediate grade against Timahoe.
The full list of draws for all grades can be found below:
Laois Shopping Centre SFC
Round 1
Arles-Killeen v Graiguecullen
Ballyroan-Abbey v St Joseph’s
Portlaoise v Ballylinan
The Heath v Arles-Kilcruise
Killeshin v Emo
O’Dempsey’s v Courtwood
Stradbally v Portarlington
Rosenallis v Ballyfin
Laois Shopping Centre IFC
Round 1
Portlaoise v O’Dempsey’s
Timahoe v Crettyard
Clonaslee v Mountmellick
Annanough v The Rock
Laois Shopping Centre JFC ‘A’
Group A
Killeshin
Ballylinan
Ballyroan Abbey
Portlaoise
Group B
Errill
Barrowhouse
Camross
St Joseph’s
Group C
Portarlington
Kilcavan
The Heath
Group D
Park-Ratheniska
Castletown
The Harps
Laois Shopping Centre JFC ‘B’
Group A
Graiguecullen
Arles-Kilcruise
Mountmellick
Rosenalls
Group B
The Rock
Timahoe
Stradbally
Emo
Group C
Arles-Killeen
Slieve Bloom
Spink
Laois Shopping Centre JFC ‘C’
Preliminary Round
Annanough v Shanahoe
Round 1
Annanough or Shanahoe v Rathdowney
Mountrath v Borris-in-Ossory
The Heath v Colt
Killeshin v Ballyroan Abbey
Park-Ratheniska v St Joseph’s
Kilcotton v Ballyfin
O’Dempsey’s v Kilcavan
Courtwood v Clonaslee
Laois Shopping Centre U-20 ‘A’ FC
Group A
Sarsfields
The Heath
St Joseph’s
Courtwood-Emo
Portlaoise
Group B
Stradbally Parish Gaels
Graiguecullen
O’Dempsey’s
Portarlington
Ballyroan Abbey
Laois Shopping Centre U-20 ‘B’ FC
Group A
The Harps
Rosenallis
Ballylinan
Na Fianna
Group B
Killeshin
Clonaslee
Park-Ratheniska/Spink
