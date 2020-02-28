WATCH: Hurler from Laois opts to go bootless for Colleges game

"Are you allowed to play just in your socks?!"

That was the question well-known GAA videographer Jermone Quinn aimed at Laois native Jim Leech during the Hurling Sevens in Abbotstown during the week.

Hailing from Wolfhill and a son of Leech's Pub, the Ballypickas hurler and St Joseph's footballer decided to ditch his football boots while lining out for the TU Dublin hurlers in the seven-a-side third level competition held at Abbotstown.

*Jim Leech in action for Ballypickas against Rathdowney-Errill in a club championship game. Photo: Denis Byrne

"I wasn't facing the blisters after the match so I said I'd take them off," explained Leech after the game.

"The feet were getting sore and it's a grand astroturf so I said I'd play in my socks."

According to Quinn, Leech "seemed to play better without the boots on" - but the Ballypickas player joked that it wasn't "too hard to play better than I was playing."

Watch Jerome Quinn's interview with Jim Leech below: