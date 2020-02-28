GAA
Laois team named for Football League tie with Kildare
The Laois football team for Saturday's Allianz National League clash with Kildare has been named.
Laois manager Mike Quirke has made one change to his starting-fifteen for Saturday evening's Round 5 fixture with the Lillywhites at MW Hire O'Moore Park.
Laois U-20 star Sean O'Flynn returns to the senior fold to replace the injured Cahir Healy with Trevor Collins shifting to corner-back. Kieran Lillis will wear the number eight jersey for the first time in this league campaign having been named at full-forward in all of Laois' previous games.
Sean Byrne, Eoin Lowry and Damien O'Connor form the half-forward line while Ross Munnelly, Colm Murphy and leading-scorer Evan O'Carroll complete the front six.
Kildare currently sit in the relegation zone having lost their last three games, despite opening with a win against Fermanagh. Jack O'Connor has yet to name his side for their trip to Portlaoise, but they'll be aiming for a much-needed win to keep their Division 2 status intact.
Throw-in at MW Hire O'Moore Park is 7pm.
LAOIS
Team: Niall Corbet (Clonaslee St Manman's); Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen), Mark Timmons (Graiguecullen), Gearoid Hanrahan (Mountmellick); Sean O'Flynn (Courtwood), Robbie Pigott (Portarlington), Paddy O’Sullivan (Portarlington); John O’Loughlin (Rosenallis), Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise); Sean Byrne (Portarlington), Eoin Lowry (Killeshin), Damien O'Connor (Timahoe); Ross Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise), Colm Murphy (Portarlington), Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard).
