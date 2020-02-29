BREAKING: Storm Jorge forces postponement of Laois and Kildare league clash

The scheduled Allianz National Football League clash between old foes Laois and Kildare due to be played this evening has been postponed due to the adverse weather.

The game was fixed for a 7pm throw-in at MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise, this evening but the game has now fallen victim to high winds and incessant rain with the game postponed until tomorrow, Sunday March 1, with a 1pm start.

