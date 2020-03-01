FOLLOW LIVE: All the latest from the Laois v Kilkenny Division 1 hurling clash

The Laois hurlers make the short trip down to UMPC Nowlan Park to take on Kilkenny in Round 5 of the Allianz National Hurling League today.

It will be a return to Laois manager Eddie Brennan's familiar turf of Nowlan Park for this clash, and a first meeting on the sideline with his former manager Brian Cody, as the game was moved from MW Hire O'Moore Park in order to give the pitch a much-needed break.

There's not much on the line for Laois today as they can't reach the quarter-final stage, while their place in Division 1 is secured for another year thanks to last week's hard-earned win against Carlow. For Kilkenny, a draw would see them safely through to the knockout stages.

Throw-in at UPMC Nowlan Park is 2pm and we'll have live updates as they happen below: