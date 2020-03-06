Laois U-20s Leinster football final v Dublin to be televised live this evening

Tonight's EirGrid Leinster U-20 football championship final between Laois and Dublin is set to be broadcast live on television.

TG4 will broadcast the final live from Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, this evening (Friday) with coverage starting at 7.20pm for a 7.30pm throw-in time.

The clash will be a repeat of the 2019 final between these two sides, where Tom Gray's Dublin proved too strong for the O'Moore men and ran out 13-point victors.

Laois can weigh on their experience from last year's final with nine survivors from the team that lost out to Dublin, while the beaten All-Ireland finalists feature just manager Tom Gray and prolific forward Ciaran Archer from last year's side.