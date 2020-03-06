Dublin dominance continues as Laois fall to Leinster final defeat

Dublin collected their second successive Leinster U-20 football crown at Laois's expense with a disappointing ten-point loss in the decider at Netwatch Cullen Park tonight.

Dublin 0 - 18

Laois 0 - 8

EirGrid Leinster U-20 Football Championship Final

Eddie Kinsella's young Laois side put in a valiant effort in a game they chased for the majority against a physical Dublin side littered with pace and power.

Laois got off to a dream start in Netwatch Cullen Park, rattling off the first three points of the day to put them in pole position in the early stages. Captain Ronan Coffey sent over the first of the day in the opening minute, converting a free from close in. Coffey followed up a minute later, again from a free, after his clubmate Darragh Galvin was fouled 35m out.

Three minutes in and the Laois lead was out to three as goalkeeper Matthew Byron came forward to nail a free from the 45-metre line as Laois dominated the initial minutes.

It didn't take long for Dublin to find their range as Tom Gray's men hit the next three to tie the proceedings. Lee Gannon set them away with a long-range effort sailing between the posts, and then Byron was called into action to deny Kieran McKeown from point-blank range.

Dublin continued with Gannon adding his second in quick succession before the sole survivor from the 2019 final and scorer of 3-8, Ciaran Archer, opened his account after a clever one-two pass opened the Laois defence.

Laois settled and re-took the lead when Byron jogged forward to convert from the 45-metre line, but the momentum favoured Dublin at this stage and they took control to hit an unanswered seven points over the fifteen minutes that followed. Archer accounted for four, all coming from placed balls, while Mark Lavin and Sean Foran ensured the reigning Leinster champions held a six-point lead with minutes to go until the break.

Dublin corner-back Alan Murphy saw his blistering shot rebound off the crossbar two minutes before the break, but it propelled Laois to their first score from play through Ronan Coffey - ending a 16-minute drought. Archer closed out the half with his sixth of the half to send Dublin in leading 0-11 to 0-5.

Laois restarted well with Coffey angling over his second inside the first minute, but Dublin picked up where they left off with Kieran McKeon and Rory Dwyer increasing the margin to seven points with 20 minutes left to play.

Jack Owens pulled one back for Laois with 15-minutes to go and Byron followed with his third and final point of the game as the young Dubs finished with a flourish to claim a second successive Leinster crown.

LAOIS

Scorers: Ronan Coffey 0-4 (0-2 frees), Matthew Byron 0-3 (0-2 frees, 0-1 '45), Jack Owens 0-1.

Team: Matthew Byron (Courtwood); Michael Dowling (Portlaoise), Alex Mohan (Portarlington), Neil Keane (The Heath); Sean O'Flynn (Courtwood) Gary Saunders (Portlaoise), Jack Lacey (St Joseph’s); PJ Daly (The Heath), Barry Howlin (O’Dempsey’s); Ronan Coffey (Portarlington), Jack Owens (Emo), Damon Larkin (Portlaoise); Colin Slevin (Portarlington), Daragh Galvin (Portarlington), Mark Barry (O'Dempsey's). Subs: Dean Brophy (St Joseph's) for Howlin (26 mins), Sean O’Neill (The Rock) for Daly (42 mins), Ross Bolger (Killeshin) for Lacey (46 mins), Josh Lacey (St Joseph’s) for Galvin (51 mins), Sean Michael Corcoran (Portarlington) for Larkin (54 mins).

DUBLIN

Scorers: Ciaran Archer 0-7 (0-3 frees, 0-2 45s), Kieran McKeon 0-4, Lee Gannon 0-2, Rory Dwyer, Sean Foran, Luke O’Dell, Mark Lavin and Conor Kinsella 0-1 each.

Team: Josh O'Neill; Alan Murphy, Adam Rafter, Josh Bannon; Rory Dwyer, Adam Waddick, Lee Gannon; Killian McGinnis, Evan Caulfield; Mark Lavin, Lorcan O'Dell, Sean Foran; Ciaran Archer, Luke Swan, Kieran McKeon. Subs: Aaron Fearon for McGinnis (41 mins), Padraig Purcell for Foran (45 mins), Conor Kinsella for Bannon (46 mins), Stephen Braiden for O’Dell (54 mins), Conor Tyrell for Murphy (61 mins).

REFEREE: Patrick Maguire (Longford)