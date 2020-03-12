GAA, LGFA and Camogie officials impose blanket ban on sporting activities from midnight

The GAA have announced the decision to suspend all activity at club, county and educational levels until March 29 (inclusive) from midnight.

The Government this morning announced the next stage of measures to counteract the spread of Covid-19 across Ireland and has advised against indoor gatherings of more than 100 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people.

The announcement was made by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar from Washington DC today as efforts to contain the spread intensify. Among the measures that will kick in from 6pm this evening include the closure of schools, colleges, childcare facilities and cultural centres until 29 March.

The GAA, Ladies Gaelic Football Association and the Camogie Association issued the joint-statement ahead of a busy weekend of planned fixtures.

The viability of sporting events across the country over the coming weeks was already in doubt leading up to today's announcement by the Taoiseach. On Wednesday night, Basketball Ireland announced that a suspension of all fixtures and events. The LGFA moved to cancel this weekend's scheduled O'Connor Cup finals, while La Liga, the Spanish soccer top-flight, also postponed all fixtures.

County Boards such as Dublin, Antrim and Meath had already called a halt to club games within the counties prior to the GAA's statement.

The statement from the GAA read: "In light of this morning’s Government announcement, the GAA, An Cumann Camógaíochta and the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have decided to suspend all activity at club, county and educational levels until March 29 (inclusive) from midnight.

"This is to include all games, training and team gatherings at all ages and all grades.

"We will continue to liaise with Government officials and review the situation between now and the end of the month, assessing the impact of these measures on our competitions.

"In the meantime, the Association is encouraging all members to continue to follow the guidelines which have been provided by the Health Authorities."