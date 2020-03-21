Laois GAA Colouring Competition - Player 2

It’s a strange and challenging time for all of us at present. The schools are closed, parents are working from home and the kids are idle. So, with that in mind, we may have bought you 20 minutes of relative peace.

We here at the Leinster Express have teamed up with our friends at Cuddy Sports to offer a free daily printable colouring page featuring your favourite Laois GAA stars.

Print it out, colour it in, take a photo and send us back in your completed masterpiece to be in with a chance of winning a Cuddy’s Sports voucher.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a printer as there will be a cut-out in Tuesday’s edition of the Leinster Express.

At the end of next week, we’ll share a gallery of all the submissions and pick one lucky winner.

Email your entries to sport@leinsterexpress.ie with ‘COMP’ in the subject line by Thursday, March 26, including your name, age and club.

Don't forget to come back tomorrow for another Laois GAA star to add to your collection.

Yesterday, we brought you Laois hurler Mark Kavanagh as the print-out of the day. Today, we've got Laois senior football captain and Portlaoise clubman Kieran Lillis. Enjoy!

*How to download*

To download your printable colouring page, simply click the icon in the top right-hand corner of the image below and a new page will open. From there, click the download or print button located in the top right-hand corner and enjoy.