Game at a Glance: Laois brush Carlow aside in 2015 Leinster Championship opener

Game at a Glance



Main Man

Brendan Quigley gets the nod for an exhibition of high fielding. John O'Loughlin and Donie Kingston also turned in fine performances.



Talking Point

What good has this game done to either side? It was never really competitive, which was disappointing.



Turning Point

Conor Boyle's goal in the first half was the turning point, as Laois never looked like being caught after that.



Ref Watch

Apart from a couple of dodgy decisions, did okay in what was an easy game to referee.



Pub Talk

With Kildare up next, the talk in the pubs will no doubt be of revenge, after the last-gasp defeat in the league.



Highlight

The high fielding of the Laois midfieId was a sight to behold, as they dominated the air.



Lowlight

The bizarre yellow card Brendan Quigley was given after he was pinned to the ground by one of the Carlow players.