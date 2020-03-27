WATCH: Two out of three just fine for Clough-Ballacolla as they defeat Portlaoise in 2011 Laois SHC final
It wasn't easy, and at times it wasn't pretty, but Clough-Ballacolla edged out Portlaoise to claim their second Laois SHC title in three years at a windswept O'Moore Park back in 2011.
Clough-Ballacolla 1-10
Portlaoise 0-11
2011 Laois Senior Hurling Championship Final
SCORERS - Clough-Ballacolla: Mick Dunphy 1-1, Willie Hyland 0-3 (all frees), Mick McEvoy, Damien Bergin 0-2 each, Tim Delaney, Willie Dunphy 0-1 each; Portlaoise: Noel Costelloe 0-6 (five frees), Tony Byrne, Cahir Healy, Eoin Costello, Tommy Fitzgerald, Barry Fitzgerald 0-1 each.
CLOUGH-BALLACOLLA: Danny Hanlon; John A Delaney, Darren Maher, Jim Doyle; Tom Delaney, Bill Duggan, Canice Coonan; Mick McEvoy, Shane Hanlon; Tim Delaney, Stephen Maher, Brendan McEvoy; Willie Dunphy, Willie Hyland, Mick Dunphy. Subs: Damien Bergin for S Hanlon (18 mins - injured), Alan Flaherty for B McEvoy (52 mins).
PORTLAOISE: Colm Clear; Cahir Healy, Eoin Browne, Brian Smith; Brian Mulligan, Hugh Coghlan, Joe Phelan; Eoin Costello, Keith Murphy; Tony Byrne, Noel Costelloe, Barry Fitzgerald; Clan Taylor, Tommy Fitzgerald, David O'Mahony. Subs: Simon Norton for Taylor (half time), Colm Gleeson for Byrne (48 mins -injured).
Referee: Mick Cleere (Rathdowney-Errill)
