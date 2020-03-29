WATCH: Laois minor footballers get in on the online skills challenge fun

The Laois Minor football team are the latest to join the online skills challenge fun.

Set to the familiar theme tune of The Sunday Game, the Laois lads have been brushing up on their football skills with the extended break from inter-county training and all the extra time on their hands.

The Laois management team issued the challenge to the squad during the week and it was kindly demonstrated by Senior sharpshooter and Crettyard clubman Evan O'Carroll.

The challenge is fairly straightforward and looks simple enough, but alternating feet and juggling two footballs while doing it at speed takes a lot of skill.

Check out squad's attempts below thanks to this video posted by Laois GAA: