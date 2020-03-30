WATCH: Portlaoise man uses household items to list his 'Team of the Century' in hilarious video

The lockdown has really started to set in for a lot of people at this point, but with boredom comes creativity.

Portlaoise native John Hanniffy has put his extra time to good use by formulating his 'Covid-19 Combined Portlaoise Hurling & Football Team of the Century' with an extra twist.

Hanniffy brilliantly walks us through his starting-fifteen using items lying around the house to represent each player, such as cheese for Seamus 'Cheddar' Plunkett at midfield, a sewing kit for John Taylor at half-back, and a copy of 2006 film 'Zoom' for Pat 'Zoom' Critchley.

Watch below: