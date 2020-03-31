Remember When (2006): Portlaoise CBS rocked by St Mel's goal spree

Portlaolse CBS..........1-9

St Mel's Longford.......5-8

Leinster Schools Junior Football 'A' Championship semi-final replay

A DAVID Faughnin extra-time point ensured that St Mel's got a second bite at the cherry in this Leinster Schools JFC semifinal but there was no disputing their supremacy In last Thursday's replay as their Impressive goal spree shattered Portlaoise CBS.

The losing margin of eleven points was somewhat harsh on CBS as two of the St Mel's goals came at the death. CBS battled bravely, Just as they did in the 2-8 to 0-14 drawn game a week earlier, but they lacked meaningful forward penetration. In contrast Mel's centre forward Michael Quinn was the star of the show as he grabbed a personal haul of 2-2.

CBS, playing Into the strong breeze that swept through the St Loman's Mullingar venue, led by 0-2 to 0-1 after 9 minutes. Things, however, began to go horribly wrong for them after this and by the Interval they were trailing by 2-7 to 0-5.

CBS turned it around with wind advantage and they needed to be converting all their chances if they were to haul back Mel's.

Unfortunately, this didn't happen as James Whelehan (12 seconds into the 2nd half), Brian Smith and Ruairi O'Connor all spurned goal scoring opportunities. Whelehan and O’Connor blazed wide with the coal gaping at their mercy while Smith was denied from a brilliant 48th minute save by Mel's 'keeper Derek Farrell.

St Mel's Brian Kavanagh tucked away a third goal for his team in the 34th minute, 3-7 to 0-5. And although Ricky Maher responded with a similar strike it wasn’t enough to derail Mel's who put the icing on the cake with the late goals by James Carroll and Thomas Kelly. St Mel's will meet St David's of Artane In the provincial final and that game is fixed for Tuesday, Pairc Tailteann, Navan.

There was a lot of late hitting and some messy off-the-ball stuff during the game, especially In the 2nd naif and simmering tempers spilled over after the final whistle. A few blows were struck but fortunately nothing too serious developed.

CBS ended the game with eight wides (4 in each half) and they couldn't afford to be that wasteful.

In contrast the Longford school kicked three wides.

CBS had no real answer to the skill of Michael Quinn, Padraig Gill and Niall O’Connor who were the leading lights for Mel's.

Quinn is a very tasty play-maker and a quality finisher. Gill oozes inspiration at midfield (between both games he scored 0-9 from play) and O'Connor shored up the defence magnificently from centre back.

CBS were on the back foot throughout and once the goals began to fly in their task was always going to be an uphill one.

None of their forwards managed to raise a flag in the 1st half, with their 0-5 being accounted for by their mid-field duo of Zach Tuohy and Conor Boyle, and that In a nutshell spells out where their problems lay.

Tuohy and Boyle worked extremely hard, covering practically every blade of grass but the support they needed wasn't forthcoming, joe Salmon and Brian Smith were also to the fore for CBS but it just wasn't to be.

James Carroll got Mel's off to a lively start, landing a point inside twenty seconds. CBS edged ahead for the only time by the 9th minute after Conor Boyle twice found the target following passes from Ricky Maher and Padraic Whelan.

Over the next ten minutes, St Mel's registered t-4 without reply and this saw them take a comfortable advantage of 1-5 to 0-2.

Ross Flaherty, Michael Quinn (2 successful frees) and Padraig Gill fired over the points. And the goal came in the 17th minute as Quinn took a lovely pass from Hackett and he gave CBS 'keeper Joe Delaney no chance.

Tuohy grabbed a third point for CBS in the 23rd minute but St Mel's were men on a mission. Gill stormed forward and kicked a brace of points and then a tame CBS clearance only went as far as Quinn and his finish to the onion bag was sublime, 2-7 to 0-3.

Points from Tuohy (free) and Boyle, two scores resulting from the endeavours of Joe Salmon, meant CBS trailed by eights points at the break, 0-5 to 2-7.

Whelehan missed a glorious chance to find the net for CBS but Mel's weren't as target shy at the other end and Brian Kavanagh netted their third goal in the 34th minute. Two minutes later, Smith put Ricky Maher in the clear and he pulled a goal back for CBS under pressure, 1-5 to 3-7.

Ross Flaherty dropped over St Mel's only point of the concluding half in the 40tn minute. CBS kicked four points on the trot through Tuohy (three trees) and Ruairi O'Connor to leave them trailing by 1-9 to 3-8. The game began to become scrappy at this stage and referee Seamus McCormack showed yellow cards to Maher & O'Connor of CBS and to St Mel's James Carroll.

Carroll struck for a 4th Mel's goal after a sweeping 59th minute move and two minutes into injury time Thomas Kelly scored a fifth goal as CBS were caught badly on the break. It made the result look far more comprehensive than what it was but over the two games St Mel's were the better-balanced side.



Portlaoise CBS: Joe Delaney; Kevin Campion, Joe O'Connor, Jimmy Numey; Kevin Keenan, Colm Finn, Joe Salmon; Zach Touhy (capt, 0-5,0-4 frees), Conor Boyle (0-3); Eoghan Whelan, Brian Smith, James Whelehan; Ricky Maher (1-0), Ruairi O'Connor (O-l), Padraic Whelan. Subs: Alan Whelan for P Whelan (43 mins).



St Mel's: Derek Farrell; Eddie Conboy, Kevin Diffley, Barry Maloney; Harry Hughes, David Faughnan, Rory Barnes; Niall O'Connor, Padraig Gill (capt, 0-3); Ross Flaherty (0-2), Michael Quinn (2-2, 0-2 frees), James Canoll (1-1); Brian Kavanagh (1-0), Paul Hackett, Thomas Kelly (1-0). Subs: Michael Lee for E Conboy (SO mins) and Leon Doherty for R Flaherty (57 mins).



Referee: Seamus McCormack, Meath.