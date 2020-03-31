WATCH: Hughie's hat-trick dashes Derry's treble bid and sends Laois through to semi-finals
Three goals from converted full-forward Hughie Emerson turned a close contest in Laois' favour as the O'Moore's advanced to the last four of the NFL for the third time in four seasons.
Derry were engaged in a three in a row bid, having won the NFL title in '94 and '95 but Laois rose their game considerable from their final league outing with a new look team.
