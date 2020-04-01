Remember When (2001): Dramatic Kirwan winner claims Laois Ladies' first All-Ireland

*This article was originally published in the Leinster Express on October 6, 2001

Laois 2-14

Mayo 1-16

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC Final

A RECORD attendance at the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Final witnessed one of the most dramatic and enthralling championship clashes ever staged on the hallowed Croke Park turf.

Such a gripping finale to the championship concluded with Laois being crowned All-Ireland champions for the very first time when Mary Kirwan’s free in the dying seconds sailed over the crossbar and was greeted with the sound of the match concluding hooter.

Even the most imaginative of script writers could not have penned such an epic. For Laois, sixteen years since they first graced centre stage in Ladies football and seven previous defeats in the spotlight, the joy was uncontainable. They have beaten a mighty Mayo side, a team going for a three in a row, with the last kick of the game.

What a feeling!

A superb, panel embracing effort from Laois was rewarded with victory. To describe the depth of feeling amongst the panel, management and all involved with this team is best summed up by team manager Sean Delaney as the Brendan Martin Cup was being presented to Angela Casey from the Timahoe club - "I knew it, I told ye the work was done. We had the belief. This team is a young team, I knew they would do it. It’s an unbelievable feeling."

Prior to the game, Laois were distinct underdogs. Mayo, also a young team, had burst on to the Ladies football scene in 1999 and looked unbackable for last Sunday. In contrast, Laois championship build up was played in Division Two, and this success ensures Laois of a league and championship double.

Yet Laois pressure game really paid dividends against Mayo, and in the end they cracked. Conceding a free with a short kick out and 12 seconds on the clock. Mary Kirwan was handed the ball with seven seconds remaining. As the traditional countdown was drowned out by shrieks of excitement, the ball left Mary's boot with three seconds to go. Thereafter, the Croke Park pitch was just a blur of blue and white, congratulating a heroic performance from the Laois team.

There were some super scores, like Kathleen O'Reilly's first half goal and wonderful passages of play from Laois. But behind the victory was sheer graft. The blocking and tackling after the first, tentative quarter from Laois was right out of the top drawer. And while the ball didn’t always break their way, the Laois girls stayed focussed and got players behind the ball. Only two Mayo forwards scored from play, one top scorer for the afternoon Cora Staunton. It was a bitter irony for Staunton who fouled the ball from the kick out and gave Mary Kirwan the chance, accepted with aplomb, to secure the win for Laois.

Defensively. Laois played very well. Anna Connolly coped admirably with she dropping ball and marshalled the full line exceptionally well, making a goal line clearance in the final push for victory. Theresa Swayne showed all her experience with a crucial second half save. Angela Casey played a real captain's part at wing back, encouraging her team mates and delivering measured passes. Claire Casey and Grainne Dunne were just as effective on the half back line while in the corners, marking the two danger players, the lively Margaret Phelan and Patricia Fogarty worked tremendously hard, getting those vital touches and cool clearances which set up the Laois attacks.

Laois had to resettle their side with the loss of Mary Casey, a significant blow which proved to be a huge motivating factor for the side in the build up to last Sunday. Sixteen year old Aileen O'Loughlin came in to the fray and what a performance she gave. Not just her strong running, but her composure was top class with a vita point from a well-worked ’45’ in the second half.

Kathleen O'Reilly and Linda Brennan also worked very hard and tirelessly, and the best compliment of O’Reilly’s 23rd minute finish was that for a brief moment, it looked like Sue Ramsbottom had finished the Laois goal. A truly classic strike. Mary Kirwan was the star of the Laois attack, what wonderful free taking and an exceptional penalty. Sue Ramsbottom really lead the way with some vital scores to keep Laois in the game at crucial stages. Indeed, the work rate of the entire attack was highly commendable, and it was Lulu Carroll’s roving role which helped Laois settle midway through the first half.

The game opened with three frees awarded in the first three minutes of the game. Cora Staunton firing over twice to a Mary Kirwan reply to give Mayo an early lead. Sue Ramsbottom opened the scoring from play with a point, a superb solo effort and in the fifth minute Cora Staunton did likewise, Mayo back in front 0-3 to 0-2.

A Mary Kirwan free in the seventh minute had the sides level for the third time, and now the sorting out process was over. Mayo regained their lead with a point from Dianne O’Hara but with Lulu Carroll working back for Laois kick outs and supporting midfield. Laois were to get a stronger grip on the game.

Kathleen O’Reilly and Sue Ramsbottom, both with fine points from play, gave Laois the lead by the fifteenth minute. Cora Staunton replied for Mayo before Ramsbottom again picked up a pass, and swung over a superb point for Laois. Two Mary Kirwan frees gave Laois a goal advantage. 0-8 to 0-5 with ten minutes to the break.

Laois were playing very well at this stage and Mayo were glad to keep in touch with another O’Hora point but then came the game’s first goal - a real defence splitting move.

Great defensive play from Laois was played out to Mary Kirwan who won the race for possession, fed Tracey Lawlor in the corner behind her and she found Kathleen O’Reilly on the run, supporting the attack and what a super finish from the Crettyard girl.

Now Laois looked comfortable, six minutes to the break and 1-8 to 0-6 in front. But Mayo showed their worth as champions, Staunton striking three times, twice from frees before Emma Mullin soloed at the Laois goal, handpassed across the square and Claire Egan palmed the ball to the Laois net. A Christina Heffeman point gave Mayo an undeserved two point cushion at the break, 1-10 to 1-8.

Laois upped the tempo of the game on the resumption, but the breaks went Mayo’s way. A

Cora Staunton free extended their lead, as Theresa Swayne was forced to make a fine stop from Dianne O’Hora. Christina Heffeman made it 1-12 to 1-8 with 39 minutes gone.

A Mary Kehoe point brought the gap back to a single goal as Mary Kirwan had a shot saved on the run for Laois. O’Hora proved to be a continuous thorn in the Laois defence as she scored another point in the 41st minute - Mayo in front by four points, their strongest lead of the game.

And then Laois shut up shop, as the game swung distinctly in the county's favour. Mary Kirwan picked off a point from play before the penalty arrived. A strong run from substitute Gemma O’Connor saw the ball fall in to the square, and Mayo panicked, fouled a Laois player and Kirwan despatched the penalty to the roof of the net - sides level.

A foul off the ball in the 49th minute gave Mary Kirwan a free and she restored the Laois lead. Sue Ramsbottom placed Kathleen O'Reilly for a shot on goal but her effort went out for a '45'. Laois worked it well and Aileen O’Loughlin was placed free from the ’45’ and pointed. Laois up by two. A Cora Staunton free brought Mayo back in to the game but Sue Ramsbottom kept the Connaught girls at bay with a point, three minutes to go.

Then Staunton struck again, with a free and a fine point from all of forty yards to level the match. Mayo looked relieved as it seemed to have secured a draw.

Laois kicked two wides in the dying stages of the game, in hunt for the winning score. And all their pressure paid off when Mayo cracked, Cora Staunton picking up the kick out inside the ’21. Referee Martin Duffy awarded the free, a composed Mary Kirwan made it count.

Laois All-Ireland champions 2001.

The game overall, apart from the excitement and conclusion, was played at a terrific pace. The movement of the ball from defence from both teams was top class. Players thundered in to each other, there were two crunch tackles in which the cringe factor was high and Claire Casey had to receive 13 stitches in her forehead from one such clash.

For soloing and catching, this game was on a par with any.

Some of the point taking was simply breathtaking from Cora Staunton and Sue Ramsbottom in particular. You will never see a better finish from that distance for Kathleen O’Reilly’s goal.

And of course the blocking and the pressure. Laois were not tight enough in the opening ten minutes, but they certainly made amends for the rest of the game particularly around midfield.

For Laois, it's a sweet, sweet victory. After years of disappointment, what a way to claim the title.

Teams and Scorers

Laois - Mary Kirwan (1-7, 0-6 frees, 1-0 pen), Kathleen O'Reilly (1-1), Sue Ramsbottom (0-4), Mary Kehoe, Linda Brennan (0-1 each).

Mayo - Cora Staunton (0-11, 0-8 frees), Claire Egan (1-0), Dianne O’Hora (0-3), Christina Heffernan (0-2).

Laois: Theresa Swayne; Patricia Fogarty, Anna Connolly, Margaret Phelan-Mulhall; Angela Casey, Claire Casey, Grainne Dunne; Linda Brennan, Kathleen O’Reilly; Sue Ramsbottom, Tracey Lawlor, Aileen O’Loughlin; Mary Kehoe. Lulu Carroll, Mary Kirwan. Subs: Grace Weston for Claire Casey (36 mins), Ciara O’Loughlin for Lulu Carroll (46 mins), Gemma O’Connor for Grace Weston (50 mins).

Mayo: Denise Horan; Assumpta Bohan, Helena Lohan, Edcl Biggins; Orla Casby, Nualla Ni She, Maria Staunton; Claire Egan, Christina Heffernan; Jackie Moran, Emma Mullin, Denise McDonagh; Diane O’Hora, Marcella Heffernan, Cora Staunton. Subs: Ciara McDermot for Marcella Heffeman (36 mins), Mary T. Garvey for Orla Casby (42 mins), Marcella Heffernan for Denise McDonagh (45 mins), Imelda Mullarkey for Assumpia Bhoan (60mins).

Referee - Martin Duffy (Sligo).