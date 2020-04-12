Laois GAA club running 400km today in aid of 'Do it for Dan'

Today, Easter Sunday, the men and women of the Park-Ratheniska club are collectively running 400km in a single day in aid of the Do it for Dan campaign.

Writing on their Facebook page, the club said:

"As you all know, with the Covid-19 restrictions in place and Ireland almost in ‘lockdown’, it is near impossible to keep up our usual daily routines. It is a tough time for everyone at the minute and sporting clubs and organisations around the country are no different.

"We, as Park/Ratheniska Men's and Ladies footballers have being trying our best to keep our own personal training going in the hope that when things are back to some form of normality, we’ll be ready to go! However, with football and sport in general seeming to slip further and further away we came together and decided that we would like to keep the personal training going for another, more important reason!

"Some of us have played with, most of us against and all of us have watched Niall And Aisling Donoher play with pride for Laois and their respective clubs down through the years. They have given great service to the GAA and now they need our support more than ever!

"Niall and Aisling and their son Dan are in a battle that no family should ever have to be in. Dan is suffering from a rare muscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. Dan has recently just turned 1 and his life expectancy is barely beyond that. Dan and his parents need our help and support to raise $2.1 million dollars for him to receive the medical treatment he needs in America. The medical intervention needed is a cell infusion and is only available in the States.

"Mindful and respectful of the restrictions currently in place we have decided to run 400km on Easter Sunday. (400K IN A DAY). Each player will map out (within 2km) their own route and will choose to do either a 5km or 10km run. They will keep you posted daily with their preparations up until 'Race Day' and will post a picture and time of their final run on Easter Sunday.

"Please get behind TEAM DAN and contribute what few euro you can. Every little helps! To date over €500,000 has been raised but fundraising initiatives have been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic and support is needed now, more than ever!"

At the time of writing, they had just completed the 400km with some players yet to take part - raising over €10,000 so far.

