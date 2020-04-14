Laois senior hurlers to stage 'Shave or Dye' fundraiser in aid of Do it for Dan

The Laois senior hurling team have launched a Shave or Dye fundraiser with all proceeds going to the Do it for Dan campaign.

“We, the Laois Senior Hurling panel, wish to support one of our own,” the players wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“Dan's parents, Niall and Aisling both represented Laois GAA teams with distinction and pride over many years. We are now calling on the Laois public and the wider GAA family to support Dan and his family in their hour of need. Let's do it for Dan!”

Over the next two weeks, members of the panel will either shave or dye their hair for Dan. Ballyfin’s Eanna Lyons and Portlaoise’s Frank Flanagan have already shaved their head’s for the cause.

While Lyons opted to video his shave, Portlaoise’s Frank Flanagan took to Instagram to reveal his new hairdo: “Laois hurling pulling out all the stops! Please donate to this worthy cause. Link in bio #doitforDan #shaveordyeforDan @doitfordan20

And our first one up is eanna Lyons who got a lovely hair cut in the sun ☀️ yesterday pic.twitter.com/xHBLdiznfT — Enda Rowland (@EndaRowland2) April 12, 2020

As promised, our second head shave has just been sent in. @PortlaoiseGAA club man Frank Flanagan with a dodgy looking mohawk. For sympathy alone, he surely deserves a donation! More to follow in the coming days. https://t.co/IjDFrnKDxB pic.twitter.com/QcWogb3Ihd — Laois Hurlers 'Shave or Dye for Dan' (@LaoisOr) April 12, 2020

Podge Delaney from The Harps was one of the first to opt to dye his hair bleach blonde in aid of little Dan.

Next up today is the blonde bombshell from Cullahill and @TheHarpsGAA club man Padraig (Podge) Delaney. Yellow is Dan's favourite colour so Podge is hoping Dan approves. Please click and donate below. #doitfordan https://t.co/j1sEc1lVGE pic.twitter.com/P9TcEyWXej — Laois Hurlers 'Shave or Dye for Dan' (@LaoisOr) April 13, 2020

The GoFundMe page was launched on Sunday and are already surpassed €5,000 in donations.

To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/laois-hurlers-039shave-or-dye-for-dan039