Abbeyleix gaelic games clubs set to step up to the plate for Do it for Dan

Gaelic games clubs in Abbeyleix are stepping up to the plate to help the Do it for Dan fundraising effort in Laois.

St. Lazarians Abbeyleix Hurling and Camogie Club is stepping up to help Niall and Aisling Donoher who are raising funds to send their son Dan to the USA for special treatment.

"They have given great service to the GAA and now they need our support more than ever! Niall and Aisling and their son Dan are in a battle that no family should ever have to be in.

"Mindful and respectful of the restrictions currently in place we have decided to run 400km on Sunday, April 26. Each player, member or supporter will map out (within 2km) their own route and will choose to do either a 5km or 10km run. They will keep you posted daily with their preparations up until 'Race Day' and will post a picture and time of their final run on Sunday, April 26.

Who can say that they ran 400km in 1 day

The Abbeyleix clubs urge people to please get behind TEAM DAN and contribute what few euro you can.

Dan is suffering from a rare muscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. Dan has recently just turned 1 and his life expectancy is barely beyond that. Dan and his parents need our help and support to raise $2.1 million dollars for him to receive the medical treatment he needs in America. The medical intervention needed is a cell infusion and is only available in the States

To date over €500,000 has been raised but fundraising initiatives have been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic and support is needed now.