Rathdowney hurling and camogie clubs line out for Do it for Dan

Hurling and camogie clubs in Rathdowney are lining up with many other sports clubs and people who have got behind the Do it for Dan fundraiser.

Rathdowney/Errill and St. Bridgets hurling and camogie clubs join forces this Sunday, April 19 to complete a 400km run/walk to fundraise for Dan.

The clubs say Niall and Aisling Donoher have represented their clubs and county over the years.

"It’s our job to do our very best to give little Dan the best chance at life," said the two clubs.

Club members will complete a run this Sunday April 19th. Whatever they are able to complete (5-10km) accumulating to 400km in a day.

The Do it for Dan fundraiser has raised 650k, and they need $2.1million for special treatment in America. Dan suffers from a rare muscular disease called Spinal Miscular Atrophy type 1. Dan needs this treatment before he turns 2 and he is one year old. So we can really make a difference here and every euro counts.

Dan is the son of Niall and Aisling Donoher who lined out in the blue and white for many years.

"Let’s just all pull behind Dan. As a community and fellow Laois people. Please share and spread the good word and cheer this little soldier on," say the Laois clubs.