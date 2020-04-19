Timahoe GAA to Do it for Dan with a three-day epic fundraiser around the Village Green

The clever people of Timahoe in Laois have come up with an ingenious way to help the Do it for Dan campaign.

Timahoe GAA is organising the unique event in support of the campaign to raise funds for little Dan Donoher who needs treatment in the USA that will cost $2.1 million.

"Dan's mother Aisling (Quigely) is a proud Timahoe woman and we as a club want to support her, Niall (Donoher) and of course Dan the Man. So with that in mind we thought about a 24 hour "Dan-a-thon" around the Village Green in Timahoe, but such was the desire to support the family it quickly escalated from a 24 hour non-stop event to a 48 hour and has now evolved to a 72-hour non-stop circuit of the Village Green.

"Because of Covid-19 guidelines Dan couldn't join us but a symbolic yellow football will be relayed to each participant showing solidarity with Dan.

"Please support us where you can, by donating directly to each participant or by the link below. Every euro is appreciated, and will directly go to the Do it for Dan trust," said the club.

The event starts at 'The Pump' at noon on Saturday, May 2 and runs until Tuesday, May 5.

It is one of many events being organised to help Dan who is now aged 1 but needs the potentially life-saving treatment before he reaches the age of 2.