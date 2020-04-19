Dublin GAA legend Bernard Brogan pledges to shave his locks for the Do it for Dan campaign

Dublin GAA legend Bernard Brogan has pledged to shave his flowing locks if Portlaoise GAA exceeds its target and hits the €27,000 mark for the Do it for Dan campaign.

Bernard, who has links to The Town through is a business partnership with Kieran Lillis at Lillies on Main Street, took to facebook to make the promise to help Dan Donoher who is the son of Niall and Aishiling Donoher.

Dan is aged just one but needs to travel to the USA for a vital treatment before he reaches the age of 2. His parents, who both had Gaelic football careers with Laois, need to raise €2.1 million to bring him across the Atlantic for care.