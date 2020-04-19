Kerry GAA legends auctioning off classic memorabilia for 'Do it for Dan' campaign

Two Kerry GAA legends have rowed in behind the 'Do it for Dan' campaign by auctioning off a whole host of classic GAA memorabilia in aid of little Dan Donoher from Ballybrittas, Co. Laois.

Kieran Donaghy and Colm 'Gooch' Cooper are set to part with some significant items collected over their decorated footballing careers, with Donaghy pledging a vast jersey collection while Cooper has dug out his boots from the 2006 All-Ireland final and a signed All-Star jersey from the 2013 trip.

#doitfordan



Gathered some items today that might help raise some funds for Dan.



All Ireland Final Boots from 2006 Final

Signed All Star Jersey from 2013



Auction -please DM me with your bid. Highest bidder takes all.

Deadline Wednesday 22nd 9pm. https://t.co/n4yGze4bi1 pic.twitter.com/sazhuz9GFw April 18, 2020

To date, Donaghy's GoFundMe page has raised over €17,000 from almost one thousand donators.

Cooper, on the other hand, decided to auction off his boots and signed jersey to the highest bidder - with the current highest bid at the time of writing at €1,600.

The Do it for Dan campaign was launched in early March for the son of Laois footballing greats Niall and Aisling (nee Quigley) Donoher, 1-year-old Dan was diagnosed with a rare life-threatening disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis.

Dan was diagnosed with the rare genetic neuromuscular disease back in December which has a life expectancy of 18-24 months. A groundbreaking treatment, Zolgensma, is available in the US but at a cost of 2.1 million dollars for a once-off infusion. The treatment can substantially improve quality of life, and survival rates of this horrific disease.

To donate, you can do so via the button below or at this link - HERE