Hurling and camogie clubs in the Rathdowney area on course for €17,000 Do it for Dan target

Hurling and camogie clubs in the Rathdowney area are on course to reach a €17,000 target for the Do it for Dan campaign.

Rathdowney/Errill and St Brigid's hurling and camogie joined forces this Sunday, April 19 to complete a 400km run/walk to fundraise for Dan whose parents Niall and Aisling Donoher have represented their clubs and county over the years.

Niall and Aisling are trying to raise €2 million to send Dan to the USA for life saving treatment before he is aged 2.

The club had reached €16,846 by Sunday evening just a few hundred short of the target but with just a few hours left, the clubs looked sure to reach or surpass the €17,000 mark.

