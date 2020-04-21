Galway GAA hurling legend Joe Canning gets behind Do it for Dan

Galway hurler Joe Canning has joined the Do it for Dan fundraising effort and he wants to help other children in the process through Unicef Ireland.

"During these difficult times I want to try raise some vital funds for both Unicef Ireland & #DoItForDan.

"Please try and help both organisations and donate as much as you can.

The All-Ireland Champion has put together five prizes to give to five winners (picked at random).

"Thanking you in advance and stay safe. Cheers Joe.

Dan Donoher is the son of former Laois Gaelic footballers Niall and Ashling. They need to raise €2 million to send Dan to the USA for potentially lifesaving treatment.

Joe set the page up on Monday, April 20 with a €5,000 target. He had almost reached his goal by Tuesday evening.

