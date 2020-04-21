Laois GAA great Cahir Healy sets out on 2000 for 2000 marathon for Do it for Dan

Laois and Portlaoise GAA great Cahir Healy has set out on an epic attempt to raise £20,000 the help save the life of little Dan Donoher through the Do it for Dan campaign.

The dual hurling and Gaelic football star has called his fundraiser 2000 points for 2000 donations. Cahir has never done anything be half measures and his fundraiser for Dan is no different. He has already started training for the fundraiser which he will do in London where he lives.

"On Sunday May 17, I will score 2,000 points (1,000 hurling 1,000 football) and run a marathon in the process.

"The reason, I have decided to do this is for a special little man called Dan Donoher. Dan is the son of former Laois Footballers Niall and Aisling Donoher.

"I first played with Niall in 1999 on a Laois U-14 football team, I played alongside Niall at every age group including senior. Dan's uncle Brendan Quigley was also a part of all those teams.

"Niall and Aisling Donoher (nee Quigley) played with pride for Laois and their respective clubs down through the years. They have given great service to the GAA and now they need our support more than ever!

"Niall and Aisling and their son Dan are in a battle that no family should ever have to be in. Dan is suffering from a rare muscular disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1. Dan has recently just turned 1 and his life expectancy is barely beyond that. Dan and his parents need our help and support to raise $2.1 million dollars for him to receive the medical treatment he needs in America. The medical intervention needed is a cell infusion and is only available in the States".

"Mindful and respectful of the restrictions currently in place. I have decided to use a rugby goals in a public park in Richmond UK to score 2,000 points and run a marathon. I will have 20 sliotars and 20 Gaelic footballs. I will score 1,000 hurling points from 45 metres and 1,000 football points from 21 metres.

"As there are no nets I will be collecting all the balls myself and running a marathon (42km) in the process. If there are any remaining kilometres to run after I have scored 2000 points I will run the remaining distance. I will be adhering to all social distancing guidelines at all times," he says.

Cahir will be posting updates of his training for the challenge on his facebook page and will be stream the fundraiser live live.

He urges every one to please get behind Team Dan and contribute what few euro you can.

"Every little helps! To date over €1, 000,000 has been raised but fundraising initiatives have been hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic and support is needed now, more than ever!"

The Portlaoise man has already raised €£1,725 raised of his £20,000 goal.

To donate go to to his Gofundme page here

Lets DO IT FOR DAN

#doitfordan