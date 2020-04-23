Stradbally GAA going the distance for #DoItForDan campaign

Stradbally GAA have launched a 1,000km in a Day fundraiser in aid of the Do it for Dan campaign on Sunday, May 3.

The 'Little Town' are asking all players, members, families and friends of all ages to come together to run/walk 1000km on Sunday, May 3, to raise much needed funds for Dan Donoher from Ballybrittas, Co. Laois.

Writing on their Facebook page, the Club said, "We're asking anyone who would like to lend their support to run or walk 2, 5 or 10km and post your distance on our facebook fundraising page.

"Please forward all photos of your training & of the actual day of our run/walk to our club PRO Ros Larkin on Facebook or Whatsapp on 086 2247704.

"Remember to maintain social distancing protocols & adhere to 2km radius when undertaking the challenge.

"Most importantly, we're asking that people dig deep to donate to Dan's cause! Such a massive effort has been made throughout the GAA Community to support this brave young man in the past number of weeks but it's crucial that we work together to ensure he meets the target to allow him to receive his life saving treatment," they wrote.

Over 65,000 individuals or groups have donated to the Do it for Dan GoFundMe page launched just 48 days to get little Dan the treatment he so richly deserves. On Sunday night just past, April 19, they reached the halfway point of their €2 million goal and earlier today they surpassed the €1.5 million mark.

Dan, the son of Laois footballing greats Niall and Aisling (nee Quigley) Donoher, celebrated his first birthday just three weeks ago. In December of last year, Dan was diagnosed with a rare life-threatening disease called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1 and Scoliosis.

The rare genetic neuromuscular disease has a life expectancy of 18-24 months. A groundbreaking treatment, Zolgensma, is available in the US but at a cost of 2.1 million dollars for a once-off infusion. The treatment can substantially improve quality of life, and survival rates of this horrific disease.

To donate to the Stradbally GAA 1000 km in a Day #doitforDan fundraiser you can do so HERE or via the button below: