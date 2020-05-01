Camross clubs embark on 24-hour ‘Cycleathon’ in aid of Do it for Dan and Frontline workers

Camross GAA and Camogie clubs are setting off on a 24-hour ‘Cycleathon’ at 6pm today, May 1, with all monies raised going towards ‘Do it for Dan’ and our frontline workers.

The Camross Juvenile Club raised over €5,000 for Do it for Dan with their online skills challenge and now their passing on the baton to the adult members of the parish who will keep the momentum going with the next phase of their fundraising efforts.

They are vying to raise even more funds by completing a 24-hour ‘Cycleathon’ with players, mentors, committee and club members all taking part across the 24 hours which starts at 6pm today, Friday, May 1st, and will conclude on Saturday at 6pm.

Each participant will clock their miles within 2km of their homes, in keeping with the Covid-19 restrictions.

To donate, you can do so HERE