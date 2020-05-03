Laois Ladies 1996 All-Ireland final vs Monaghan on TV today
As part of TG4's May schedule of GAA classics on the All-Ireland Gold series, the 1996 Laois vs Monaghan All-Ireland Ladies final will go 'live' at 4.20pm today.
TG4 were originally set to show the replayed game only but have since decided to broadcast highlights of both the dramatic drawn final and the replay.
A bonus double-treat for you this afternoon as @TG4TV will now show highlights from BOTH 1996 All-Ireland Senior Finals between @Monaghan_LGFA and @LaoisLadies, the drawn game and replay!— Ladies Football (@LadiesFootball) May 3, 2020
Tune in from 4:20pm to catch the action!#AllIrelandGold
pic.twitter.com/MUnxm5OJcG
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on