Laois Ladies 1996 All-Ireland final vs Monaghan on TV today

As part of TG4's May schedule of GAA classics on the All-Ireland Gold series, the 1996 Laois vs Monaghan All-Ireland Ladies final will go 'live' at 4.20pm today.

TG4 were originally set to show the replayed game only but have since decided to broadcast highlights of both the dramatic drawn final and the replay.