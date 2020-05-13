WATCH: Mike Quirke and the Laois footballers send uplifting message to RehabCare Portlaoise

Laois senior football manager Mike Quirke and a number of his players have sent an uplifting video message to the members of the RehabCare Resource Centre in Portlaoise.

While there may be no GAA on the immediate horizon, the appetite for games across the country grows with every passing day and the members of RehabCare Portlaoise are missing the action like the rest of us.

The RehabCare Resource Centre is located in the heart of Portlaoise town. The service also extends to the provision of Community Hubs in Laois including Portlaoise, Mountmellick, Potarlington and Abbeyleix which cater primarily for individuals with mild to moderate intellectual disabilities or for individuals with dual diagnosis.

The focus of this centre is to facilitate service users to participate meaningfully in their own communities by providing person-centred support in social, community, independent living, education, employment and personal development activities.

To help them through these challenging times, Quirke alongside the familiar faces of captain Kieran Lillis, Mark Timmons, Robbie Piggot, Ross Munnelly and John O'Loughlin have all chipped in to send messages of support as well as setting the members some football skills challenges.

Manager Quirke even extended an invitation to the facility's members to come along to one of their training sessions in O'Moore Park and meet the players afterwards, once the current Covid-19 restrictions are behind us of course.

Watch below:

Laois GAA message to RehabCare Portlaoise from Rehab on Vimeo.