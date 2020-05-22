WATCH GAA can't play during social distancing but here's a Laois GAA man kicking ball
Portlaoise man back in action down under
Goal for Zach Tuohy, Portlaoise against Emo in the SFC final replay at O'Moore Park. Picture: Alf Harvey/HRPhoto.ie
The GAA say there can be no hurling or football as long as Covid-19 social distancing rules are in place but the sister sport of Gaelic football is back in action and one of its GAA imports from Laois is getting ready to play.
Proud Portlaoise GAA man Zach Tuohy showed how it is done while training for his Australian Rules club the Geelong Cats in Melbourne this week. Watch the great score he kicked while training in the tweet sent out by his club.
Stop it @zach2e 3 from 3 from the boundary and the paint of 50 #GeelongStrong pic.twitter.com/2BiAN79pEZ— Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) May 21, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on