WATCH GAA can't play during social distancing but here's a Laois GAA man kicking ball

The GAA say there can be no hurling or football as long as Covid-19 social distancing rules are in place but the sister sport of Gaelic football is back in action and one of its GAA imports from Laois is getting ready to play.

Proud Portlaoise GAA man Zach Tuohy showed how it is done while training for his Australian Rules club the Geelong Cats in Melbourne this week. Watch the great score he kicked while training in the tweet sent out by his club.