New floodlighting upgrade for GAA HQ in Laois

Laois GAA has invited companies to bid for the contract to install a new type of floodlights at its county grounds in Portlaoise.

The county board's contract offer would see a contractor design, supply, install and commission a new pitch lighting system at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

Laois GAA says the existing masts would be retained but new LED lighting would be installed.

The contractor will also be asked to install new street lighting around the pitch.

LED lighting uses less power than traditional lighting.

The firm that wins the contract would also be required to install new internal light fittings in rooms underneath west stand.