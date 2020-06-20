GAA gives update on when training can resume for teams

Pitches will be open for adult training on Wednesday of this week, the GAA have said, with the minor grade (and below) allowed to train from Saturday, June 27.

The changes have been made after recommendations from this Saturday morning’s Covid-19 Advisory Committee meeting.

Training will be on a non-contact basis and on the understanding that players and all participants have completed the eLearning module and the appropriate control measures in place.

There shall be a maximum of 15 players in a designated area of the field with 10 players in a designated area of the field in Northern Ireland.

The following developments will be available from Monday, June 29.

• Contact training and challenge games for all in the Republic of Ireland.

• Guidance to from the NI Executive in relation to six Counties – non-contact training in the numbers outlined above in the interim.

• Restriction on participants only attending training sessions to be relaxed from June 29th – subject to government specified maximum of 200 people in the ground.

• Allow Club Fixtures from Friday July 17.

• There will be no chance to inter-county dates (Sept 14 for training; competitions to start on Oct 17).

• All control measures for players, coaches and other team personnel (completion of health questionnaire, eLearning education etc) is to remain in place until advised otherwise; dressing rooms to remain closed until July 20.

• The Advisory Committee is considering the position in relation to other GAA buildings (such as Club bars that are serving food, Gyms, Handball alleys etc). Guidance will be provided in this context before June 29.