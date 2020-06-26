BREAKING: Laois set to rekindle rivalry as draws made for revised Leinster Hurling Championship

The revised draw for the 2020 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship was made on this evening's RTE Six One news live from the Leinster Council offices in Portlaoise, as was the semi-final pairings for Leinster Football Championship.

The GAA rolled out their revised championship structures and dates for the remainder of the 2020 season at a press conference in Croke Park earlier today where, unlike the football championship, the hurling format has a backdoor.

The Leinster and Munster championships will now be played on a knockout basis but with two All-Ireland qualifier rounds and quarter-finals.

Winning the Joe McDonagh Cup in 2019 secured the Laois hurlers place in this year's Leinster and All-Ireland series which was due to be played on a round-robin basis starting back in May with fixtures against Galway, Kilkenny, Dublin and Wexford.

In Leinster, reigning champions Wexford and runners-up Kilkenny received byes to the semi-finals, while Laois, Dubin and Galway went into the hat to decide which two counties would meet in the quarter-finals.

Following this evening's draw, Eddie Brennan's Laois hurlers will now prepare for a quarter-final meeting with old-foes Dublin who Laois knocked out of the All-Ireland series at the preliminary All-Ireland quarter-final stage last summer.

Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford will meet Galway in the semi-finals, while the winner of Laois and Dublin will go on to contest the other semi-final against Brian Cody's Kilkenny.

The hurling championships kick-off with provincial quarter-finals on the weekend of October 24/25 and the semi-finals a week later. The Leinster and Munster finals will take place on the weekend of November 14/15.

The six teams who don’t reach their provincial final, three teams from each province, will then be drawn with two from Leinster against two from Munster to make up the round one fixtures. The remaining two counties will receive byes to play the round one winners in round two.

The round two winners will then face the defeated provincial finalists in the All-Ireland quarter-finals, scheduled for the weekend of November 21/22. A week later the semi-finals will take place on the same weekend with the Leinster champions playing on the Saturday and their Munster counterparts on Sunday.

The All-Ireland finalists will then have a two-week break prior to the showpiece decider The All-Ireland finals will be staged six days apart with the hurling final set to be played on Sunday, December 13 and the football final down for decision the following Saturday, December 19.

This evening also saw the draw for semi-finals of the Leinster Senior Football Championship held.

Mike Quirke's Laois footballers are back in action on the weekend of October 17/18 where they play out the final two rounds in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League against Westmeath and Fermanagh. Laois currently sit precariously mid-table on 5 points - two points off joint table toppers Armagh and Roscommon, and three points off of bottom of the table Fermanagh.

There will be no finals for the football leagues, instead the top team in each division will be crowned winners.

Laois will then have a two-week break before contesting the quarter-final against either Longford or Louth and, should they progress, they will face either Westmeath or 6-in-a-row chasing Dublin in the semi-finals.

Leinster Hurling Championship Draw

Quarter-Final

Laois v Dublin

Semi-Finals

Galway v Wexford

Laois/Dublin v Kilkenny

Leinster Football Championship Draw

Round 1

Carlow v Offaly

Wexford v Wicklow

Louth v Longford

Quarter-Finals

Carlow/Offaly v Kildare

Wexford/Wicklow v Meath

Longford/Louth v Laois

Westmeath v Dublin

Semi-Finals

Wexford/Wicklow/Meath v Carlow/Offaly/Kildare

Longford/Louth/Laois v Westmeath/Dublin