When will live GAA return to our screens? TG4 announce first post-lockdown matches

Live GAA action will return to our screens later this month with TG4 announcing their first two matches of the post-lockdown calendar.

Club teams across the country returned to training last week after an extended break from games, with club championships given the green light to return from Friday, July 17.

TG4's GAA Beo will spark back into life on the official first day of competitive action to broadcast live coverage of the Wexford senior hurling championship where reigning Wexford champions St Martin's and heavy-hitters Oulart-the-Ballagh will face off in the first of the weekend's action.

GAA Beo returns again two days later on Sunday, July 19, with their second game of the weekend live from Parnell Park, Dublin for the meeting of Ballyboden St Enda’s and Kilmacud Crokes in the opening round of the Dublin senior hurling championship.