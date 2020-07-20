New scholarships for inter-county players announced by the GPA, the WGPA and Setanta College

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA), the Women’s Gaelic Players (WGPA) and Setanta College announced four new fully-funded scholarships available to players across the country.

The scholarships are the key highlight of a newly expanded relationship between the GPA, the WGPA and Setanta College, the internationally renowned institute of higher education in human performance and sports science

The scholarships, which are being jointly funded by the three organisations, will be available in each academic year and within certain designated programmes including the highly regarded Master of Science in Performance Coaching.

This new development is considered a major addition to the support being provided for inter-county players, while a reduction in fees for all courses at Setanta College for GPA and WGPA members continues.

GPA CEO Paul Flynn, WGPA Chairperson Maria Kinsella, Dr Liam Hennessy, Setanta College President and Declan O’Loughlin, Setanta College Student Recruitment Officer were all present at the announcement at Croke Park on Wednesday last.

“This is a major new development in the support on offer for the education of inter-county players. Setanta College have been a great supporter of the GPA down through the years and we are delighted to see that relationship take a major step forward today. As we aim to help players thrive on and off the pitch, our relationships with educational institutions play a key role,” said GPA CEO Paul Flynn.

With over 55,000 graduates worldwide, Setanta College delivers blended learning programmes that fit flexibly into students' commitments and enhance their career prospects within the sport and fitness industries.

WGPA Chairperson Maria Kinsella added; “We’re delighted to be able to offer our members the opportunity to take advantage of these scholarships and discounts alongside Setanta College. While performance on the pitch is always a key goal of inter-county players, it should not come at the expense of their educational and professional development. That’s a central focus of the WGPA.”

"In strengthening our ties with both the GPA and WGPA today, we are delighted to continue supporting the educational development of players around the country,” said Setanta College President, Dr. Liam Hennessy.

“The flexibility of our programmes will ensure players have the ability to achieve both their academic and professional goals, while fulfilling their sporting potential. We are proud to play our part in this journey."