Park/Ratheniska GAA Club launches 'Keep Our Cyclists Safe' initiative

Park/Ratheniska GAA were delighted to officially launch their "Keep Our Cyclists Safe" initiative on Sunday, August 3.

The initiative is part of their Healthy Club Project and stems from the growing numbers of younger cyclists on the roads of the community.

"Over the past few months there has been a large increase in the number of cyclists on our local roads. From a Healthy Club point of view, we believe this is to be welcomed and encouraged, on both physical and mental health grounds," said Park/Ratheniska's Health and Wellbeing Officer and Healthy Club leader, Eileen Dunne.

"This increase predominantly consists of younger cyclists in the 10-20 age brackets, many of which are our young Juvenile Club members cycling to and from Park/Ratheniska GAA Grounds for training."

Following an approach from a number of concerned parents, the Healthy Club Committee decided to respond to this urgent need to educate the young children of the community on responsible road use, as well as increasing awareness locally for drivers to be mindful of vulnerable road users.

Mrs Dunne believe the benefits of the campaign are twofold. "Firstly, it will raise awareness of the need to protect our vulnerable road users and secondly, it may lead to more cyclists in the local area when it becomes evident that road safety is being promoted".

To this end, the Club held a cycle last weekend to promote the initiative. Club Chairperson John Kelly welcomed everyone and praised the work being done by Healthy Club Committee of Eileen Dunne, Maeve Conroy and Sara O'Hara along with Jimmy Fitzpatrick, who came up with the idea for the initiative.

Local haulier and farmer Diarmuid Drennan provided a lorry and tractor to illustrate to the kids the difficulties road users can have when trying to see cyclists or pedestrians on the road.

Also on hand were Laois Roads Policing Unit member Garda Arran Grehan and the Crime Prevention Officer for Laois Offaly to meet the kids of the Club and outline safe cycling practices along with some simple Crime Prevention advice about minding their bikes.

The Club distributed high visibility vests to all in attendance and held some raffles for further bike accessories. Once all was done, everyone mounted their bikes, donned their protective clothing and helmets, and set off on a Garda escorted 5km cycle around Ratheniska.

As Eileen Dunne outlined in her address to the crowd, "this is merely the beginning of our cycling initiative, and further continuation of our Healthy Club project. While we are at the mercy of COVID-19 about what we can do in groups, we are determined to inspire and drive our Club to a healthier future".