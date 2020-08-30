Last-gasp Conroy point seals the win for Slieve Bloom over Ballyfin

A last-ditch winner from Ciaran Conroy sealed the points for Slieve Bloom over Ballyfin, ensuring their place in the Premier IHC semi-finals after an exciting game in Borris-in-Ossory this morning.

Slieve Bloom 0 - 17

Ballyfin 1 - 13

Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 2



In an evenly matched tussle throughout, the teams drew level on three occasions in the final five minutes alone before Ciaran Conroy’s winning point sparked eruption on the Slieve Bloom line to send them through to the next stage.

Ballyfin struck first through an Eamon Duff free four minutes in, but Slieve Bloom settled quickly to hit the next four points and open up an early lead. Evan Power hit their first, and Ben Conroy hit a brace either side of a well-taken over the shoulder strike from Ciaran Conroy.

Ballyfin narrowed the gap with a brace of frees from Duff before the water break arrived with Slieve Bloom narrowly leading by a point, 0-4 to 0-3.

Ballyfin levelled the proceedings with Duff’s fourth free of the half and Slieve Bloom picked up the slack once again to rattle off the next four points with Ben Conroy bringing his tally to four, while goalkeeper Gavin Conroy landed a monstrous free from inside his own ‘65.

Ballyfin rallied before the break to add 1-2 to their account, all through Duff, with the goal arriving in the first minute of additional time when Duff cantered through the centre and buried it in the bottom left corner to send them in a with a one point lead against the run of play.

Ballyfin restarted the game well and landed the opening two points through Alan and David Connolly to push their lead out to three points, but again Slieve Bloom found another gear to hit three on return to bring the game level through Ben Conroy (2) and Fergal Burke.

Right before referee Brochan O’Reilly signalled for the water break, Ballyfin edged ahead with a peach of a sideline cut from Dermot McGill to leave the score at 1-9 to 0-11.

Substitute George Lanham, only on the pitch seconds, announced his arrival with a fine point to stretch the Ballyfin lead to two, before Gavin Conroy and Alan Connolly traded points to keep the margin at two points with five minutes of normal time remaining.

Ben Conroy stepped up to convert two frees in quick succession for Slieve Bloom to draw them level, but Eamon Duff replied almost instantly for Ballyfin to put them back into the lead with 58 minutes on the clock.

On the stroke of full-time Ben Conroy brought his tally to 10 points for the day with two more frees and give them a precarious lead heading into the final minutes of injury-time. Up stepped Duff to land his eight free of the set up a nervous finish in Borris-in-Ossory.

In the fourth and final minute of injury-time, Ciaran Conroy soared highest to catch a great ball and instinctively shot for the posts to an enormous cheer from the line as the final whistle sounded.



SLIEVE BLOOM

Scorers: Ben Conroy 0-10 (0-9 frees), Gavin Conroy (frees) and Ciaran Conroy 0-2 each, Evan Power, Tadgh Cuddy and Fergal Burke 0-1 each.

Team: Gavin Conroy; Enda Conroy, Tom Delaney, Sean Nolan; Shane Farrell, John Lowry, Gearoid Lowry; Ben Shore, Evan Power; Ciaran Conroy, Fergal Burke, Darragh Delaney; Ross Holmes, Ben Conroy, Martin Delaney. SUBS: Tadgh Cuddy for Shore (12 mins - inj), Rory Power for Martin Delaney (57 mins).



BALLYFIN

Scorers: Eamon Duff 1-9 (0-8 frees), Alan Connolly 0-2, Dermot McGill (sideline cut), David Connolly and George Lanham 0-1 each.

Team: Sean Lowry; Ciaran Rowney, Richard Downey, Cillian Rowney; Max Connolly, James Finn, Sean O’Neill; David Connolly, Darragh Connolly; Eamon Duff, Dermott McGill, Kevin O’Rourke; Louis Duff, Alan Connolly, Shane Conroy. SUBS: Adam Walsh for O’Rourke (39 mins), Benny O’Neill for Louis Duff (46 mins), George Lanham for Shane Conroy (50 mins), Gary Hoffmeister for Walsh (56 mins).



REFEREE: Brochan O’Reilly (Portlaoise)