Spectators set to return to Laois sports fixtures

SPECTATORS will be allowed attend sports fixtures once again under the 'Living with Covid-19’ programme announced by the government this Tuesday afternoon.

Under the programme, crowds of 200 people will be permitted to attend sporting events where the capacity of a stadium is 5,000.

However, venues that do not meet that criteria can host 100 spectators.

The changes come into effect from midnight tonight, Tuesday.

For very large purpose built event facilities (for example: stadia, auditoriums, conference or event centres) specific guidance will be developed with the relevant sectors to take account of size and different conditions for larger events.

The guidelines are set out under Level 2 of the government's long-term plan for Covid-19.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools can open with protective measures, taking account of public health advice, including social distancing.

Meanwhile, it was also confirmed in relation to training that training can take place in pods of up to 15 (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).

Indoors: training, exercise and dance classes can take place in pods of up to 6 inside (exemption for professional/elite/inter-county sports/senior club championship).



