BREAKING: Draws made for Laois SFC quarter-finals and IFC semi-finals
The draws for the quarter-finals of the Laois Senior and Intermediate Football Championship took place this evening after today's triple header of Round 3 games at MW Hire O'Moore Park.
Ballyfin, Portarlington, Emo, and Graiguecullen went through to the quarter-finals automatically by winning their first two games, while The Heath booked their place with Saturday's win over Arles-Killeen.
Today's action saw Ballylinan progress at Ballyroan Abbey's expense, O'Dempsey's snatched the win from Killeshin's grasp, and Portlaoise's win over St Joseph's.
Laois IFC Semi-Finals
Crettyard v Mountmellick
Clonaslee St Manman's v The Rock
Laois SFC Quarter-Finals
O'Dempsey's v Portarlington
Emo v Portlaoise
Ballylinan v Graiguecullen
The Heath v Ballyfin
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on