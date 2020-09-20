BREAKING: Draws made for Laois SFC quarter-finals and IFC semi-finals

The draws for the quarter-finals of the Laois Senior and Intermediate Football Championship took place this evening after today's triple header of Round 3 games at MW Hire O'Moore Park.

Ballyfin, Portarlington, Emo, and Graiguecullen went through to the quarter-finals automatically by winning their first two games, while The Heath booked their place with Saturday's win over Arles-Killeen.

Today's action saw Ballylinan progress at Ballyroan Abbey's expense, O'Dempsey's snatched the win from Killeshin's grasp, and Portlaoise's win over St Joseph's.

Laois IFC Semi-Finals

Crettyard v Mountmellick

Clonaslee St Manman's v The Rock

Laois SFC Quarter-Finals

O'Dempsey's v Portarlington

Emo v Portlaoise

Ballylinan v Graiguecullen

The Heath v Ballyfin