Sky Sports announce line-up of 14 live GAA Championship games with wider availability

Sky Sports will broadcast 14 live GAA games in both football and hurling throughout the 2020 Championship season, with the fixtures available to ALL Sky customers in a new move.

Sky will air all games on their Sky Sports Mix channel, opening the fixtures up to the majority of homes in Ireland. The move means all Sky customers, even those who don’t have a Sky Sports subscription, will get to watch the action.

Sky Sports Mix is available in approximately 900,000 homes in Ireland on Sky Channel 416 and Virgin channel 409.

The Sky Sports punditry team of Kieran Donaghy, Peter Canavan, Jamesie O’Connor, JJ Delaney and Ollie Canning will be back on our screens from October.

Nicky English, Mike Finnerty and Paul Earley will provide co-commentary for an unrivalled analysis of the 2020 season, while Gráinne McElwain will join Brian Carney as co-host of Sky Sports’ GAA coverage.

After an unprecedented absence of intercounty play, the GAA Championship is finally back, and with games set to take place behind closed doors, Sky will open its coverage to more GAA fans by airing all of its 14 live matches on Sky Sports Mix, available to all Sky customers and other TV platforms.

Crowds may be restricted but Sky Sports’ stellar line up of GAA legends will bring the games to life through unrivalled live coverage and expert analysis. They will also be on hand on Sky’s new GAA discussion programme, ‘Inside The Game’, airing every Wednesday in the run up to and during the season.

After his successful debut on Sky Sports during the 2019 Championship, Kerry’s four-time All-Ireland winner Kieran Donaghy, will join Tyrone great Peter Canavan to provide expert football analysis.

Sky Sports’ hurling analysis will once again be provided by Clare’s two-time All-Ireland champion Jamesie O’Connor, Kilkenny’s nine-time All-Ireland winner JJ Delaney and four-time All-Star defender Ollie Canning.

Lead commentary will come from Dave McIntyre and Mike Finnerty with co-commentary from Nicky English and Paul Earley.

Gráinne McElwain will step into Rachel Wyse’s shoes this year and will join Brian Carney as co-host of Sky Sports’ GAA coverage and Sky’s mid-week GAA discussion show ‘Inside the Game’.

Sky Sports’ exclusive live action gets underway on Saturday October 24th when Dublin and Laois clash in the opening round of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship. Not one to miss, as Dublin will aim to seek revenge on the O’Moore County, who surprisingly knocked them out of the Championship last year.

Looking ahead to the Championship, JD Buckley, CEO, Sky Ireland, said: “Finally, intercounty GAA is back, and while it may be very different in many ways to other years, our commitment to bring our national games to life through unrivalled expertise and analysis remains unchanged.

“This year, we’ve made the decision to move our 2020 Championship coverage to Sky Sports Mix, which will see our coverage reach its widest ever audience.

“To quote a famous phrase from one of our shows; ‘Winter is coming’ and we are eagerly awaiting a winter of jam-packed action as the Dublin footballers aim for a record breaking 6-in-a-row and the Premier County look to retain their All-Ireland hurling crown.

“We are delighted to welcome our blockbuster Sky Sports analysis team back this season and to welcome Gráinne to the presenter’s chair. Sport is back and we couldn’t be more excited.”

The games can also be watched on the move with Sky Go every weekend of the All-Ireland Championship, culminating with the All-Ireland Hurling and Football finals on the 13th and 19th of December respectively.



Sky 2020 GAA Championship Fixtures

*Exclusively Live on Sky Sports Mix



Saturday, 24 October

6:00pm Dublin v Laois (LSHC)*

Saturday, 31 October

1:15pm Monaghan v Cavan (USFC)*

3:30pm Cork v Waterford (MSHC)*

Saturday, 7 November

3:45pm Hurling Qualifier (SHC)*

6:15pm Dublin v Westmeath (LSFC)*

Saturday, 14 November

1:15pm Donegal/Tyrone vs Armagh/Derry (USFC)*

3:45pm Hurling Qualifier (SHC)*

Saturday 21 November

3:45pm Hurling Quarter Final (SHC)*

Saturday, 28 November

6:00pm All-Ireland Hurling Semi Final

Sunday, 29 November

4:00pm All-Ireland Hurling Semi Final

Saturday, 5 December

5:30pm All-Ireland Football Semi Final

Sunday, 6 December

3:30pm All Ireland Football Semi Final

Sunday, 13 December

3:30pm All-Ireland Hurling Final

Saturday, 19 December

5:00pm All-Ireland Football Final