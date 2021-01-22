Timahoe GAA reaches out to community to support essential fundraiser

Timahoe GAA has reached out to local people to get behind the club by buying ticket in the Laois GAA draw.

"It's that time of year again when we are actively selling the All County Board €130 tickets," says the appeal.

"These tickets are essential to the running of the club. The club depends on the funding brought in from these tickets to get the year off to a start.

"The tickets are available from all committee members and with the current guidelines, bank transfer would be an ideal scenario although all types of payment are open.

"Again we want to thank those who annually subscribe and encourage all others to consider donating and hopefully winning a prize," said the club's message.