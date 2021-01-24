Stradbally GAA hopes you can dig deep to help the club with vital fundraiser
Reporter:
Conor Ganly
24 Jan 2021
Email:
news@leinsterexpress.ie
The history county final goal against Portlaoise
Stradbally GAA club has send to an appeal to members to get behind what is a lynchpin fundraiser for the club and is more important than ever this year.
"It's that time of year again our club's biggest fundraiser for the year," says that appeal.
The club extends a huge thanks to everyone who buys a ticket each year in the Laois all county draw.
There will be four draws with the 1st draw taking place on 5th March. The others are scheduled for 2nd April, 7th May & 4th June.
The club says you can pay €130 upfront or €65 or €32.50 per month whichever suits you best.
"If you would like to buy a ticket please contact any member of our committee or usual sellers," says the club.
Meanwhile, the club's bread and butter fundraiser, the club lotto, is back on. It resumed on Thursday, January 21. Tickets available from any committee member or usual sellers at €2 each.
Meanwhile, the club has informed members that the AGM cannot be held as usual in the clubhouse due to Covid 19.
If you would like a hard copy of our booklet please contact the Club Ros Larkin on 086 2247704 she will arrange for one to be sent to you.
