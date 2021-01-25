Brennan blames 'huge' resource cut for Laois GAA hurling camp exit

Laois GAA's decision to cut funding resulted in in Eddie Brennan walking away from his job as the manager of the county's senior hurling team, the Kilkenny man has claimed.

Brennan spoke for the first time about leaving the job on RTE Radio. He said walking away had nothing to do with with an off the record conversation with Laois Colm Parkinson.

Instead, Brennan said it came down to the issue of resources and an unwillingness of Laois GAA to commit extra resources he felt were needed to bring Laois to the next level.

The former Kilkenny forward said the opposite happened when funding was discussed.

"The main reason, the game-changer, centred around going forward.