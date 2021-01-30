Abbeyleix GAA and Camogie clubs circumvents Covid-19 to hold successful AGM

Abbeyleix St Lazarians Hurling & Camogie Club held their Annual General Meeting on Sunday 24th January 2021 remotely via Microsoft Teams.

Chairperson Niall Ryan addressed all in attendance and thanked them for their attendance and continued support.

Secretary Bob Cole gave a detailed report of the outgoing year, and treasurer Denise Bonham provided the Club accounts in her financial report.

The outgoing committee was thanked and complimented on their hard work throughout this past difficult year.

Following a proposal from the floor it was agreed to re-elect the outgoing committee in block for the new year.

Therefore The new officers for 2021 were elected as follows:

Chairperson: Niall Ryan

Vice Chairperson: Paddy McAuliffe

Secretary: Bob Cole

Asst. Secretary: Richie Kennedy.

Treasurer: Denise Bonham

Asst. Treasurer: Lorcan Mahony

PRO – Robbie Quinn

Childrens Welfare Officer: Gillian Bradish

COVID Officer: Gillian Bradish

Camogie Rep: TBA (After AGM)

Registrar: TBA

Players Rep: Declan Phelan

DLP: Paul O'Shea

Delegates to Co Board – Bob Cole

Leinster Council Delegate: Richie Kennedy

Development Officer: TBA

Committee: John joe Doyle, Dermot Dunne, Cathal Fitzpatrick, Val Kavanagh, Ned O’Keeffe, Mick O’Keefe, Paul O’Shea, Donal Ring Aisling Ryan,Robbie Quinn, Camogie Reps (TBA)

Best wishes were extended to the incoming committee and officers, we look forward to getting back on the pitches in some capacity in 2021.

Finally, the club would like to thank all their sponsors for their support in 2020 especially the Kent family in The Abbeyleix Manor Hotel & Clelands Supermarket for their very generous support of our senior & junior teams respectively.